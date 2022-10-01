Gear up for Munugode by-election in November, BJP tells cadre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:55 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

The BJP central leadership has reportedly asked its Telangana unit cadre to gear up for the byelection to the Munugode assembly constituency probably in the second week of November. The BJP central leadership has reportedly asked its Telangana unit cadre to gear up for the byelection to the Munugode assembly constituency probably in the second week of November.

Hyderabad: The BJP central leadership has reportedly asked its Telangana unit cadre to gear up for the byelection to the Munugode assembly constituency probably in the second week of November.

An advisory to this effect was given to the State unit leaders by Telangana party affairs in-charge Sunil Bansal. The party has already constituted a 14-member election steering committee headed by former MP G Vivek Venkata Swamy and appointed an in-charge and assistant in-charge to each mandal in the constituency.

Also Read TRS to win Munugode bypoll: CM KCR

The party has also decided to implement the same strategy adopted during byelection to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Munugode also. BJP MLA Etala Rajender and the party candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy already started the campaign by interacting with voters.

The party is also contemplating to rope in senior leaders and union Ministers from New Delhi once the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the schedule for the byelection.