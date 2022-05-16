Geethan Reddy bags a double

Hyderabad: Geethan Reddy clinched twin titles in under-10 and under-12 boys categories in the Victorious Tennis Tournament at the Victorious Tennis Academy, Nagaram, ECIL, on Sunday.

Results:

U-8 Mixed Singles: D Rakshith bt Tanvika Singh 5-2;

U-10 Boys: Geethan Reddy bt Abhiram Bureddy 5-1;

Girls: Riha bt D Moksha 4-4 (12-10);

U-12 Boys: Geethan Reddy bt S Devajna 4-4 (7-4);

Girls Singles (Round Robin Format): 1. V Aadhya Reddy; 2. Ruchika;

U-14 Boys: G Harinath bt B Vignesh 5-2;

Girls (Round Robin Format): 1. T Hamsika; 2. Tejaswini;

U-16 Mixed Event: Saharsh bt Aneesh Peri 5-2;

U-18 Mixed Event: Kuldeep bt S Sanjay 6-0;

Men’s Singles: Ajay bt Naresh 6-4;

Men’s Doubles: T Dilip/Rohit bt Govardhan/T Kiran 6-3.