Gellu Srinivas Yadav appointed TSTDC Chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the new chairman of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation for a period of two years with immediate effect.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued GO Ms 513 on Tuesday to this effect.

A native of Himmat Nagar village, Veenavanka mandal of Karimnagar district, Srinivas Yadav worked as the president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Student Wing. His father Gellu Mallaiah was former MPTC Kondapaka and his mother Lakshmi was former Sarpanch of Himmat Nagar. He pursued MA LLB from Osmania University.