Telangana government will support farmers, assures Niranjan Reddy

Addressing on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said crop loss was witnessed in over 2,000 acres in 13 villages under Marpally and Mominpet mandals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Assuring that State government would extend all support to farmers, who suffered severe crop loss due to hailstorm on Thursday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stressed on the need for farmer-centric crop insurance coverage.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister inspected rain affected fields in Marpally, Mominpet and other neighbouring areas in Vikarabad district on Friday. He was accompanied by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and senior officials.

Addressing on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister said crop loss was witnessed in over 2,000 acres in 13 villages under Marpally and Mominpet mandals.

Farmers taking up cabbage, onions, maize, melons and capsicum crops suffered heavy losses due to rains and hailstorm. The State government would extend all support to farmers and the loss incurred due to the sudden and unseasonal rains would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister, he said.

Stressing on a permanent solution for the issue, the Minister said there was no comprehensive agriculture policy in the country. There was insurance coverage for humans and automobiles but unfortunately there was no such insurance for crop loss, he said.

With Central government insisting on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bheema Yojana, the scheme was implemented but there was not much of benefit to the farmers. More than farmers, insurance companies were reaping more benefits, the Minister said, adding that farmer-centric crop insurance coverage was need of the hour.

Several appeals were made to the Central government to initiate the measures being taken up by Telangana government in the agricultural sector but they were not considered. BJP had assured that NREGS would be synchronized with agriculture sector after coming to power but it had failed to fulfill its promises, he pointed out.

Regarding cropping pattern, the Minister suggested that as a precautionary measure to avoid losses due to unseasonal rains, farmers should ensure that Yasangi crops were harvested by March end.

In this regard, awareness was being created among farmers. Already, many farmers in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Bodhan, Suryapet and other areas were following these suggestions as recommended by agriculture scientists, he said.