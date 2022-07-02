Get a grip on your percentage calculations with good practice

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A student must score 40% marks to pass an examination. He scores 70 marks and fails by 20 marks. Find the maximum marks.

a) 200 b) 225 c) 215 d) 220

Ans: b

Solution: 40% = 70 20

40% = 90

100% = ?

? =

2. In an examination, a student who gets 20 % of the maximum marks fails by 5 marks. Another student who scores 30% of the maximum marks gets 20 marks more than the pass marks. The necessary percentage required for passing is?

a) 20% b) 22% c) 23% d) 32%

Ans: b

Solution: 20% 5 = 30% – 20

10% = 25

20% = 50

100% = 250

20% 5 = 50 5 = 55

3. A candidate secured 30% marks in an examination and failed by 6 marks. Another candidate secured 40% marks and got 6 marks more than the bare minimum to pass. The maximum marks are?

a) 180 b) 150 c) 120 d) 100

Ans: c

Solution: 30% 6 = 40% – 6

10% = 12

100% = ?

12 × 10 = 120

4. In an examination, 80% students passed in physics, 70% students passed in chemistry while 15% students failed in both the subjects. If 325 students passed in both the subjects, find the total number of students who appeared in the examination.

a) 300 b) 500 c) 450 d) 550

Ans: b

Solution: Percentage of students passed in both subjects

P C

80 65 70

(80 70) – (100 – 15) = 65%

65% = 325

100% =?

? =

5. In order to qualify in an examination one has to secure 50% of the overall marks. In the examination consisting of two papers, a student secured 40% in the first paper of 230 marks. What percentage of marks should be secured in the second paper of 150 marks in order to qualify in the examination?

a) 60% b) 63.33% c) 62.5% d) 65%

Ans: b

Solution: 40% of 200 x% of 150 = 50% of 350

40 × 200 x × 150 = 50 × 350

150x = 17500 – 8000

x = = 63.33%

6. Two students appeared in an examination. One of them got 9 marks more than the other and his marks is 56% of the total marks fetched by both. The marks fetched by them are?

a) 39, 30 b) 43, 34 c) 41, 32 d) 42, 33

Ans: d

Solution: 56% of {(x 9) x} = x 9

(2x 9) = x 9

(2x 9) = x 9

28x 126 = 25 225

3x = 99

x = 33

33 9 = 42

42, 33

7. There were 1,000 boys and 8,000 girls in an examination. 60% of boys and 50% of girls have passed. Find the percentage of students who failed in the examination.

a) 48.8% b) 45.5% c) 42.2% d) 50.5%

Ans: a

Solution: Boys (= 1000) Girls (= 8000)

Passed (60%) Failed (40%) Passed (50%) Failed (50%)

× 100%

8. In an examination there are three subjects of 100 marks each. A student scores 60% in the first subject and 80% in the second subject. He scored 70% in aggregate. His percentage of marks in the third subject is

a) 60 b) 65 c) 70 d) 80

Ans: c

Solution: Total marks scored in all three subjects

Marks scored in third subject

210 – 60 – 80 = 70

To be continued…