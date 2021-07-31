Get marooned in beauty of Laknavaram Lake

Laknavaram Lake now has more to offer for nature lovers with improved facilities

Warangal/Mulugu: Much to the delight of tourists and nature lovers, Laknavaram Lake, located amidst the lush green hills in Govindraopet mandal of Mulugu district about 75 km away from Warangal city, has added more facilities recently.

Since the district recorded bountiful rainfall this monsoon, the lake spreading over an area of 10,000 acres with a capacity of about 2.135 tmcft has reached its full reservoir level of 33.6 feet. Following this, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has started operating boating facilities.

The lake has two speed boats which can seat four people, four pontoon boats with a 24-member capacity, and jetty-cum-passenger boat with a capacity of 50 people. “For a speed boat (6-minute ride), we collect Rs 350, and for the pontoon boat and jetty boat, we charge Rs 50 per adult and Rs 30 per child,” Kalyanapu Suman, TSTDC Eco-Tourism Manager and in-charge of the Laknavaram Lake resort, told Telangana Today.

Eight new cottages with four air-conditioned and three non-air-conditioned rooms have recently been thrown open apart from dormitory model rooms which can accommodate six beds on the second island of the lake. The island one has four A/C and four non A/C rooms with two beds each.

“There are also glass-walled rooms near the second island. Tourists can book the rooms on the tourism website (https://tourism.telangana.gov.in), and offline booking is not available. The booking must be done at least 15 days before the arrival due to heavy demand for the rooms during the monsoon,” Suman said.

The TSTDC is charging between Rs 2,016 and Rs 3,336 per room for a 23-hour stay depending on the type of accommodation.

Meanwhile, in addition to two big suspension bridges at the lake, work on one more bridge connecting the second and third islands has recently been completed. The TSTDC has leased out the third island to a private firm to provide adventure sports facilities, which are yet to be launched.

On the other hand, another private firm is taking care of games and play facilities for the children on the first island. “Visitors can get delicious food at the hotel. Biryani, Indian Thali and other cuisines are available in the kitchen,” Suman added. People can also stay in private rooms at the nearby Bussapur village.

The Ramappa temple at Palampet is just 22 km from the lake via the National Highway 163. For more information, people can contact 8143095885 or 6301244006.

