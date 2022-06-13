Get on the rollercoaster of Kodallu Meeku Joharlu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is all set to come up with a gripping family drama – Kodallu Meeku Joharlu that will keep you hooked till the end.

Featuring Pavitra, Kausthubha Mani, Durgasree, and Nagarjuna in lead roles, the show will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions ranging from really hilarious comic moments to tense moments. Rekha (played by Pavitra) plays a successful businesswoman who has hijacked the reins of the family business from her elder sister’s son – Sekhar (played by Shariff).

In pursuit of power, she fools her family members and even chooses the calm Midhuna (played by Kausthubha Mani) as her submissive daughter-in-law in a bid to continue holding power. However, she fails to realise that Midhuna’s sister Vaishnavi (played by Durgasree) will go to any length to protect her sister and her family.

Kodallu Meeku Joharlu premieres on June 13 and airs every Monday-Saturday at 3:30 pm on Zee Telugu.

