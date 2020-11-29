Get ready for early poll: Laxman

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman has called upon the party cadre to be ready for early elections, predicting the fall of the TRS government in Telangana.

The BJP leader alleged that there would be a revolt against the present TRS leadership after its debacle in GHMC polls.

Addressing a press conference here at the party‘s State headquarters here on Sunday, he said that the cadre need not wait for 2023 to win the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the party will not stop at the GHMC polls but will continue its efforts to contact voters even after the elections. “We have witnessed a never before enthusiasm in the party cadre who are ready to visit every single village to contact voters till the completion of Assembly elections,” he said. “There is a silent revolution brewing against the TRS and the BJP will win the GHMC elections if there is a huge turnout of voters on the day of elections. I urge everyone to come out and vote,” he said.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, accusing the State government of creating hurdles for the BJP cadre to attend Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshows, alleged that police used force to restrict the cadre from attending the party leader’s programme at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in old city on Sunday.

