GHMC kicks off summer camps

The summer special sports camps are being held at over 900 centres across the city spanning 37 days till May 31 for boys and girls aged between six and sixteen years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:30 PM

Photo: Hrydaryanand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The much awaited annual summer camps that covers multiple sporting activities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for children in the twin cities was inaugurated on Thursday.

The GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose participated in the inaugural of sports camps at PJR Stadium in Chandanagar and Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony ground.

This year, coaching is being given in 44 different sports including cricket, tennis, swimming, karate, basketball, kabaddi, and others. In addition to these, indoor games will also be arranged at the grounds if requested.

Stating that children need to be active in playing sports along with education, the Commissioner encouraged parents to support their children pursue the sports of their choice.

“These camps are organised every summer by GHMC. It is to reduce the mental pressure of children who are tired of studying throughout the year,” he said, in a press statement, adding that children who participated in camps here have grown up to be state-level and national-level players.

For each sport, along with experienced coaches, quality equipment has been procured for the children. The cost for the camp is quite affordable ranging between Rs. 10 and Rs. 50. In the last leg of the camps, multiple competitions are also planned where children will be rewarded and presented certificates.

Zonal Commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav, officials from the GHMC sports department, coaches, students, and their parents participated in this inaugural program.