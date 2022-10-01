Get ready to go on a fun ride with ‘Tripling’ Season 3 on ZEE5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced the third instalment of the country’s largely celebrated and cherished dramedy franchise ‘Tripling’. Tripling S3 features Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur in significant roles and will premiere this year.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of ‘TVF’ fame, this season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; the story is by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas; the screenplay is by Sumeet Vyas and the dialogues are by Sumeet Vyas and Abbas Dalal. The earlier seasons were an instant hit because of the sibling camaraderie and banter which made the show so relatable and fun, and this season will be no different.

Spanning across 5 episodes, ‘Tripling S3’ will encapsulate the essence of the three siblings and their bond as they embark on a new journey this season and will be joined by their parents and respective partners. After a gap of over 3 years, ‘Tripling’ is finally returning with S3 on ZEE5 and while you wait for the official date announcement, feel free to catch the previous seasons for free on ZEE5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “‘Tripling’ is a popular series that has garnered a loyal following amongst masses. We are excited to bring the third season on ZEE5 and are thankful to our partner TVF for enabling us to bring the fan-favourite to millions of homes this festive season, giving them a chance to enjoy their much-loved show with their family and friends.”

Founder of TVF, Arunabh Kumar said, “While creating season 3 of ‘Tripling’, Sumeet and I wanted to get to the original ethos of the show, which has always been about ‘Crisis mein family hi kaam aati hai’ but where the siblings face a major twist within the family itself. The season also includes a timely trek replacing the trip with the usual dose of humour and relatable emotions.”