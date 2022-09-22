ZEE5 announces World Digital Premiere of ‘Captain’ in Tamil and Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has announced the premiere of Tamil sci-fi action thriller ‘Captain’ today. Written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, ‘Captain’ features Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi as central characters and also stars Kavya Shetty, Simran and Harish Uthaman. The Arya-starrer movie boasts of spectacular digital imagery and special effects that doesn’t fail to astonish the audience.

Produced by The Show People, ‘Captain’ narrates the story of a team of soldiers, led by a brave military Captain, who undertakes a dangerous and life-threatening mission in a restricted forest area. As part of the operation, the team decides to uncover the mystifying truth behind the unexplainable massacre of previous teams that had visited this same site.

The music is composed by D Imman and the cinematography is handled by S Yuva. Originally releasing in Tamil, the film will also cater to the audiences in Telugu across 190+ countries and territories. So, brace yourselves for the premiere of this visually remarkable sci-fi action thriller on September 30.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said, “After the success of ‘Vikram’, ‘Yaanai’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Mudhal Mee Muthaval Mee’, we are thrilled to add yet another Tamil movie – ‘Captain’ – to our library. The movie has phenomenal visuals paired with great performances by actors. ‘Captain’ also deals with multiple genres like action, sci-fi that the audience will enjoy.”

Get ready to watch ‘Captain’ streaming soon on ZEE5.