Get some fun into the kitchen with yummy popsicles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

By Indira Ireni

Hyderabad: Grapes ice Cream / popsicle/ grapes candy/ ice cream stick is a perfect way to make this summer a treat for family and friends. It’s easy and simple to make at home with minimal ingredients like fresh grapes and sugar with no artificial flavours or colour.

The popsicle can be made with any type of grape – green or black depending on our choice. Other than this, many fruit popsicles can be made at home hygienically, amazingly fresh popsicles. Summers are the season for ice creams, popsicles, juices, milk shakes, pickles, jellies, and jams.

Other than pickles, all the other recipes are great picks as coolants, refreshers and hydrants to keep oneself hydrated enough to beat the heat.

As we all know fruits are an excellent source of essential vitamins, minerals and are high in fibre. Grapes provide multiple nutrients, having them fresh ensures high intake of fibre and antioxidants.

Ingredients:

• Grapes :1 cup

• Sugar : 3 tbsp

• Black salt : 1/4 tsp

• Lemon juice :1 tsp

Methods:

• Take a cup of green grapes, add them to a mixie jar.

• Add 3 tbsp of sugar or as needed, add 1/4 tsp of black salt and 1/2 a cup of water and grind it into a fine paste.

• Strain the pulp, and add a tsp of lemon squeeze and mix. If you wish to, the recipe can be made with pulp as well.

• Pour the juice to the ice cream molds / paper cups or steel glasses. Cover them with a silver foil and insert a stick in it.

• Freeze them all over night and place the molds for some time in water, as they come out easily.

• Super tasty and delightful ice cream / grapes popsicle is ready.

