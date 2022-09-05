Get the ratio and proportion concept right

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. 5 years hence, the age of Deepika will be 5 years more than the age of Alia. The ratio of the present age of Deepika to that of Alia is 7:6. What will the age of Deepika and Alia be after 6 years?

a) 45, 33 b) 41, 36 c) 42, 35 d) 37, 43

Ans: b

Solution: Let the present age of Deepika and Alia be 7x and 6x respectively.

5 years hence,

Deepika’s age = 7x 5 Alia’s age = 6x 5

Given that,

7x 5 = 5 6x 5

x = 5

Present age of Deepika = 35 years and Alia = 30 years

After 6 years, age of Deepika = 41 years and Alia = 36 years

2. In a company there are 78,000 employees out of which males and females are in the ratio 7:6. Out of the males, 35% are working as HR and out of females 25% are working as HR. Find the total number of employees working as HR in the company.

a) 22,700 b) 21,700 c) 25,700 d) 23,700

Ans: d

Solution: Number of males in the company = 7/13 × 78000 = 42000

Number of males working as HR = 35/100 × 42000 = 14700

Number of females in the company = 6/13 × 78000 = 36000

Number of females working as HR = 25/100 × 36000 = 9000

Total number of employees working as HR = 14700 9000 = 23700

3. Given that 24 carat gold is pure gold, 18 carat gold is 3/4th of pure gold and 20 carat gold is 5/6th of pure gold, the ratio of the pure gold in 18 carat gold to the pure gold in 20 carat gold is

a) 9:10 b) 7:8 c) 10:9 d) 8:7

Ans: a

Solution: 18 carat gold = 3/4 pure gold = 3/4 × 24 = 18

20 carat gold = 5/6 pure gold = 5/6 × 24 = 20

⇒ Required ratio = 18 : 20 = 9 : 10

4. The ratio of the income of A and B is 7 : 8 respectively while the ratio of the income of B and C is 5 : 4. Find the difference between the incomes of A and C if the average of the income of A, B and C together is Rs 10,700.

a) Rs 500 b) Rs 1,050 c) Rs 900 d) Rs 1,150

Ans: c

Solution: The ratio of the incomes of A, B and C = 7 × 5 : 8 × 5 : 4 × 8 = 35 : 40 : 32

Let the income of A, B and C be Rs 35x, Rs 40x and Rs 32x

Average of the income of A, B and C = Rs 10700

(35x 40x 32 x)/3 = 10700

107x = 10700 × 3

x = 300

Income of A = Rs 10500

Income of B = Rs 12000

Income of C = Rs 9600

Required difference = 10500 – 9600 = Rs 900

