Let’s solve some profit and loss problems

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. A man buys a certain number of oranges at 20 for 60 and an equal number at 30 for 60. He mixes them and sells them at 25 for 60. What is gain or loss per cent?

a) Loss of 4% b) Gain of 4% c) Neither gain nor loss d) Loss of 6%

Ans: a

Solution: Let the man buy 60 oranges (LCM of 20 and 30) of each kind.

CP of the 60 oranges of the first kind = 60/20 × 60 = Rs 180

CP of 60 oranges of second kind = 60/30 × 60 = Rs 120

Total CP of 120 oranges = (180 120) = 300

Their SP = 60/25 × 120 = Rs 288

Loss = (300 – 288) = Rs 12

Loss Per cent = 12/300 × 100 = 4%

2. A shopkeeper bought pens at the rate of 7 for 10 and sold them at a profit of 40%. How many pens would a customer get for 10?

a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6

Ans: c

Solution: SP of 7 pens = (10 × 140) / 100

 SP of 1 pen = 14/7

Clearly, 5 pens were sold for Rs 10

3. A fruit vendor bought bananas at the rate of 5 for a rupee and sold them 4 for a rupee. The percent gain or loss is?

a) 12% gain b) 25% gain c) 25% loss d) 12% loss

Ans: b

Solution: Let the vendor buy 20 (LCM of 5 and 4) bananas

CP of 20 bananas = 4

SP of 20 bananas = 5

Gain% = (5 – 4) × 100 = 25%

4. By selling 12 oranges for 60, a man loses 25%. The number of oranges he has to sell for 100, so as to gain 25% is?

a) 8 b) 13 c) 18 d) 12

Ans: d

Solution: CP of 12 oranges (60 × 100) / 75 = Rs 80

For a gain of 25%,

SP of 12 oranges = 80 × 125 / 100 = Rs 100

Hence, 12 oranges he has to sell for Rs 100

[You can also check through options]

5. A man purchased some eggs at 3 for 5 and sold them at 5 for 12. Thus, he gained 143 in all. The number of eggs he bought is?

a) 150 b) 175 c) 205 d) 195

Ans: d

Solution: Let he buy 15 eggs

[LCM of 5 & 3]

 CP of 15 eggs = 25

 SP of 15 eggs = 36

 Gain = 36 – 25 = 11 eggs

Rs 11 = 15 eggs

Rs 143 = 15/11 × 143

= 195 eggs

6. A man sold 20 apples for 100 and gained 20%. How many apples did he buy for 100?

a) 24 b) 26 c) 28 d) 30

Ans: a

Solution: If the CP of 20 apples be x, then

x × 120 / 100 = 100

=>; x = 100 × 100 / 120 = Rs 250/3

Since, Rs 250/3 = 20 apples

 Rs 100 = 20 × 3 ×100 / 250

= 24 apples

To be continued…