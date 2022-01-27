GetSetUp launches startup programme for older adults

Hyderabad: Whenever we talk about entrepreneurship or startups we think about a young person with fresh ideas. However, here is an opportunity for people above 55 years of age with a business idea. GetSetUp, a virtual community for older adults has launched a first-of-its-kind GetSetUp Startup Accelerator Programme.

Anyone above 55 years of age with a business idea in food, arts and crafts, apparel and accessories, or coaching categories can apply. The GetSetUp community has over 4 million monthly members in 160 countries, including a million from India.

GetSetUp co-founder and SVP Deval Delivala said, “We want to support our community members who wish to become entrepreneurs. We already teach many classes that help members with different aspects of running a business, like marketing, social media, technology classes, and financial planning.”

Candidates who comply with all requirements will be invited for a video call interview. GetSetUp will select 20 participants for the programme and participants will partake in a demo day to present their final business or service to a team of three experts. Two business ideas will be selected for financial support at the end of the programme.

For the first cohort of entrepreneurs in 2022, GetSetUp is accepting applicants in four categories — food and food-related businesses, training and coaching ideas, apparel and accessories business ideas (like starting an online store), and arts and crafts.

The last date of application for the programme is February 4 and it will be a 12-week duration programme. The program is available for free to all GetSetUp current and future members.