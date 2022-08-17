Getting threat calls from abroad, claims Casino organizer Chikkoti

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:32 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: A few days after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the alleged violations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), casino organizer Chikkoti Praveen Kumar on Wednesday claimed that he was receiving threatening calls from abroad and locally stating that supari was given to eliminate him.

“I received a call at 2 am stating that supari was given through hitman site to eliminate me,” he claimed, adding that two other calls were received from local numbers.

He said the callers were exerting pressure on him forcing him to reveal the names of two prominent politicians from the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh to the ED. Refusing to reveal the names of two politicians, he said he was not aware of the party affiliation of the callers.

He, however, elaborated that he faced criticism from the Opposition party in AP when an event was organized during Sankranti festival in January 2022 in Gudivada in Krishna district in AP. Since then a particular party was targeting him.

Referring to his association with politicians and film actresses, he said he has several friends in political circles and in the film industry. About the allegations that he carried out cash transactions through hawala operations while organising casinos, he denied them.