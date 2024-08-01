GHAIL unveils Sunflower program to improve assistance for travelers with hidden disabilities

The programme seeks to create an inclusive environment and provides seamless, socially responsible passenger services for hidden challenges invisible to an onlooker, such as low vision, autism, dementia, intellectual disability or hearing loss.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: In a step towards inclusivity, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Thursday launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, an initiative designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers with hidden challenges.

The programme seeks to create an inclusive environment and provides seamless, socially responsible passenger services for hidden challenges invisible to an onlooker, such as low vision, autism, dementia, intellectual disability or hearing loss.

It allows such passengers to discreetly communicate their needs and request assistance through the use of a sunflower lanyard, which is recognized worldwide and indicates that the person wearing it may require additional assistance, patience, or time. While the lanyard will discreetly provide a visual signal to the airport staff, wearing a lanyard does not guarantee fast tracking through security or any service, a press release said.

This facility information is available on website and passengers can choose to share the travel details prior through the form available on the website or can avail it on the day of travel from the Airport’s Information desk staff, who will assist with the digital form.

More information about the programme and services offered can be checked at https://www.hyderabad.aero/hidden-disabilities-sunflower.aspx