GHMC aims to curb illegal Construction and Demolition waste dumping

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb the illegal dumping of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is streamlining the process of collection and transportation, in addition to creating awareness about responsible waste management.

Rapid growth of Hyderabad has led to a surge in construction activity, producing substantial amounts of building materials and waste. Even as dumping the waste at unauthorized places is illegal, it is not uncommon to see huge piles of such heavy and often bulky waste stacked along roads, in nalas, and lakes.

Apart from being an eyesore, this poses a threat to water bodies and also results in damage to roads and traffic congestion. To do away with this urban problem, GHMC is collecting the C&D waste from door to door.

Two agencies in the city have already been given the contract to collect this waste and transport it to the 12 Secondary Collection Transfer Points (SCTPs) located across the city including in areas like Shapur, Hitech City, Alwal, and Rajendra Nagar. Citizens can either raise a request through the MY GHMC app or contact the concerned agencies directly.

Building waste from the remaining areas including Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, and others is collected by Hyderabad C&D Private Limited.

For Kapra, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Jubilee Hills, and other areas, Soma Srinivas Reddy Engineers and Contractors are responsible for collecting the waste. Every day they collect and transport around 750 metric tonnes (MT) of C&D waste.

The cost of transporting the waste is anywhere between Rs 388 to Rs 450 per MT depending on the area. Contractors who wish to transport the waste directly to the SCTP can do so at a reduced cost.

All the waste collected at these 12 SCTPs is then sent to C&D waste recycling plants in Fathullaguda, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad, and Thumukunta, which together can recycle 2000 metric tonnes of waste per day.

Given the ease of disposing of the waste, any unauthorized transportation of the building waste can be penalized by the contractors. A penalty of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 is levied for the first and second offenses respectively. For the third offense, along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000, the vehicle used for transportation will also be confiscated.

