Working out plans to ease Hyderabad traffic issues: Arvind Kumar

He said the only way the issues could be solved was by ensuring people start using public transport.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:16 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been working to improve the situation of the Jawaharnagar dumpyard, confirmed Arvind Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary MA&UD.

The development comes as a sigh of relief for the people living in the surrounding areas like Vayupuri, Yapral, and Sainikpuri.

In an interview with the YouTuber, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Arvind Kumar spoke on various aspects pertaining to the city’s overall development. “Several plans are in progress, such as to increase greenfield development, controlling flooding in low-lying areas, improving infrastructure in existing townships, etc.” he mentioned in the podcast.

Moreover, Kumar said that there were plans to provide missing link roads to solve connectivity issues and added that also focus would be on location-specific issues.

When the interviewer asked about existing traffic jams in Hyderabad, he said the only way the issues could be solved was by ensuring people start using public transport.

“About 35 percent of the commuters use public transport currently, in the next 5 years our target is to take it to 66 per cent,” he added.

He said that flexibility of working hours for employees in the city would also ease the traffic during peak hours as most offices followed similar working hours. “We would like to have flexibility in the timings, so that we can bring down the peak hour-pressure on the roads,” he said.

Watch the whole interview here,