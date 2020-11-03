GHMC braces for seasonal diseases

On advice of KTR, civic body takes up water hyacinth clearing, spraying of anti-larval chemicals in lakes to curb mosquito menace

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of recent floods, steps were being taken to strengthen all the 185 lakes across Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, besides focusing on measures to avoid spread of seasonal diseases, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said.

As per the instructions of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, an Intensive Sanitation Drive has been launched up as part of which the GHMC is taking up water hyacinth clearing in 39 lakes and using drones for spraying of anti-larval chemicals in lakes to curb mosquito menace.

As many as 125 units consisting of 19 personnel in each unit have been pressed into service for taking up anti-larval operations, spraying of anti-malaria chemicals in nalas and other areas. Intensified spraying of chemicals is being taken up at 252 areas, which were flooded during the recent rains and also in over 65,000 houses, which got submerged in the rain water.

These apart, oil balls and Gambusia fish are also being released to contain mosquito breeding. Till date, over 50,000 litres Sodium Hypochlorite too has been sprayed in different areas, 2.20 lakh Gambusia fish and 6,000 oil balls have been released in nalas, lakes and tanks, said GHMC Chief Entomologist A Rambabu.

On Monday, the Mayor commenced the works to clear water hyacinth, anti-larval spraying at Kotha Cheruvu in Shaikpet.

He said the GHMC was taking up extensive sanitation measures to avoid the spread of seasonal diseases. Of the 39 lakes, spraying of anti-larval chemicals was already done in 17 lakes and the balance works would be completed in a week.

He appealed to the residents not to dump waste, especially debris, blankets and others into nalas as these would obstruct the flow of water. He also urged the residents to ensure hygiene and sanitation in their neighbourhood.

MRDCL to clear waste from Musi

With silt and debris getting from upstream areas of River Musi due to the recent heavy rains, the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) is working on getting the waste cleared and ensure a free flow of water.

Prior to commencement of monsoon, MRDCL had taken up a string of measures, including clearing water hyacinth, wild growth, removal of shrubs etc from Bapu Ghat to Nagole covering nearly 20 km in the River Musi.

All these measures have aided in free flow of water downstream in the river during the recent heavy rains. “Had these works were not taken up, the water flow would have been obstructed, resulting in inundation of more areas along the river banks,” said an official from MRDCL.

During the months of June and July, special teams were constituted to clear hyacinth between Bapu Ghat and Attapur bridge, removal of shrubs, silt and debris at MGBS, clearing the waste at rubber dam near High Court etc.

However, due to the recent rains, lot of silt and debris has flown down from upstream areas into the river. “Efforts are now on to clear all the waste shortly. At present, estimates are being prepared and once the government approves, works will commence at the earliest,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .