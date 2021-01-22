GHMC collects Rs 1,250 cr property tax

The balance is to be collected by March 31 and officials are confident of reaching the target

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has set a target to collect Rs 1,900 crore in property tax for the current financial year, has so far collected Rs 1,247.27 crore.

The balance is to be collected by March 31 and officials are confident of reaching the target. The corporation collected Rs 1,472 crore in the previous financial year.

Already, instructions were issued to circle-levels officers to intensify the collection and notices being issued to tax defaulters. This apart, property tax grievances redressal programme would be conducted from January 24 to March 28 on all Sundays at all circle offices from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

All the tax-related issues, including revised petitions on the assessment of property tax, will be addressed.

Further, the corporation, which collected Rs 275 crore under “One time Scheme”, has appealed to the State government to extend the programme.

