GHMC Commissioner Amrapali orders docus on Swachh Autos’ attendance

The Commissioner directed Zonal Commissioners to maintain absentee details of Swachh Autos and ensure that they adhere to timetables.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 12:29 PM

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner, Amrapali Kata on Monday instructed officials to focus on attendance of Swachh Autos plying the city roads. The Commissioner directed Zonal Commissioners to maintain absentee details of Swachh Autos and ensure that they adhere to timetables.

In a teleconference on Monday morning, the Commissioner directed officials to ensure that Swachh Autos collect garbage from commercial areas only at night. Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner, Upender Reddy has been charged with the task of developing a sanitation role model.

Additional Commissioner (UCD) was also directed to review parking rates in cinema theatres. Illegal constructions will also be a priority for the senior officials.

The GHMC Commissioner asked officials to complete the tender process for undertaking construction of large sumps. Information of dengue cases are also expected to be shared with the head office on a daily basis.