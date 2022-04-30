GHMC Early Bird Scheme ends, generates Rs 708.26 crore

Published: Updated On - 11:00 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: For the first time since it was introduced, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Early Bird Scheme generated a whopping Rs 708.26 crore this year.

The highest tax under this scheme so far was collected during 2020-21 financial year and the amount was Rs 572.29 crore. This financial year, by Saturday 7 pm, over 7.1 lakh persons paid property tax under the scheme which commenced on April 1 and concluded on April 30.

Under the GHMC’s Early Bird Scheme 2022-23, over 4.6 lakh persons paid Rs 325.53 crore online while Rs 255.95 crore was collected by bill collectors from 83,794 property owners, Rs 78.36 crore was paid by 77,886 people through GHMC Citizen Service Centres and Rs 48.4 crore was paid by 80,639 people through Mee Seva centres.

The highest tax collected was from Serilingampally circle (Rs 87.91 crore) followed by Jubilee Hills (Rs 75.06 crore) and Khairatabad (Rs 61.15 crore). Under this scheme, a 5 per cent rebate on property tax is offered to building owners and the rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears.

