GHMC election: Mayoral aspirants keep fingers crossed

The election of a TRS corporator as the Mayor is definite, given the strength, it has in the municipal corporation council.

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections, curiosity is hitting the roof within political parties, officials and different sections over who the Mayoral candidate might be. This term, the Mayor post is reserved for a woman candidate. The election of a TRS corporator as the Mayor is definite, given the strength, it has in the municipal corporation council. Of the 150 divisions, the TRS won 56 divisions and enjoys the support of 32 ex-officio members, taking the total tally of votes to 88. Irrespective of the ex-officio members’ votes, TRS is the single largest party in the council.

On the other hand, the BJP won in 48 divisions though the current tally is 47 after the death of Lingojiguda corporator A Ramesh Goud. It has two ex-officio members’ votes. The AIMIM won 44 divisions and has the support of 10 ex-officio members. Going by the numbers, the election of a TRS Corporator, under normal circumstances, should be a mere formality on Thursday. The TRS party has announced that the names of Members of Parliament, legislators and Members of Legislative Council, who constitute the ex-officio members of the GHMC, would be presented in a sealed cover along with the names of party candidates for Mayor and Deputy Mayor Elections on Thursday.

In tune with the Mayor candidate, there is a lot of speculation making the rounds over the Deputy Mayor candidate too. Possibilities of a woman candidate being announced for the post cannot be ignored, according to sources. Unless the Mayor election is completed, the Deputy Mayor Election cannot be held. At the same time, if for any reason the elections are not held on February 11, they will be held the next day i.e, on February 12, irrespective of whether it is a holiday or not for the GHMC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .