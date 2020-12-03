GHMC elections: All arrangements in place for repoll in Malakpet division

The re-polling was ordered after a party symbol of CPI candidate was incorrectly printed on the ballot paper as that of CPM

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) has made arrangements to facilitate as many as 54,655 voters cast their vote during the re-polling in 69 polling booths in the Malakpet division on Thursday.

The re-polling was ordered after a party symbol of CPI candidate was incorrectly printed on the ballot paper as that of CPM. The polling was cancelled on Tuesday after the SEC received a complaint.

Of the total 54,655 voters, men constitute 27,889 while women are 26,763 and others are three.

