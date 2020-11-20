GHMC elections: Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin files nomination

Bonalu and dances of Shivasathulu were special attraction in the campaign. Traditional dances of Banjara women and theen maar dances by youth were part of campaign.

Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor and TRS candidate from Borabanda division Baba Fasiuddin on Friday filed nomination papers along with party leaders and workers for the coming GHMC elections. A large number of party workers accompanied him for filing the papers and Telangana culture reflected in his campaign rally which proceeded from Borabanda bus stand to Moti Nagar chowrastha.

Bonalu and dances of Shivasathulu were special attraction in the campaign. Traditional dances of Banjara women and theen maar dances by youth were part of campaign. Fasiuddin paid floral tributes to Telangana Thalli and Dr BR Ambedkar in Moti Nagar and before commencing the campaign, he offered special prayers in temple, church and masjid in the locality.

