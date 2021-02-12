GHMC gets Open Defecation Free++ recertification

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF++) as on February 11 after the recertification protocol introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the year 2018.

The ODF++ recertification happens every six months, accordingly, GHMC has once again been recertified as ODF++ after completing its field inspection (January 2 to 6) and due procedures, with this GHMC got eligible to obtain 500 marks in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

To tackle the large burden of untreated faecal waste, Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) & HMDA has established 21 faecal sludge and septage plants across the city, said a press release.

