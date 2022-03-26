GHMC invites applications from advocates as Standing Councels

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:37 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited applications from advocates as Standing Counsels to the GHMC in District/ Trial courts.

While eight advocates will be appointed in trial courts of Ranga Reddy District, one advocate will be appointed in trial courts of Ramachandrapuram & Patancheru and seven advocates will be appointed in trial courts of Hyderabad & Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the civic body in a press release appealed to advocates to submit applications at the GHMC Head Office located at Tank Bund Road. Eligibility criteria has also been set by the civic body and for further details, interested applicants shall approach the officials of the GHMC Legal Section.

Applications received from ineligible candidates, the ones which incomplete details and the ones received after the due date will be rejected, said the civic body in a press release.

