GHMC makes elaborate arrangements for hassle free immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad

As a part of these efforts, the GHMC authorities have said that close to 73 immersion points of different sizes have been created across different zones in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 08:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The GHMC has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle free Ganesh idol immersion across different parts of Hyderabad. As a part of these efforts, the GHMC authorities have said that close to 73 immersion points of different sizes have been created across different zones in Hyderabad. The list of the immersion zones are as follows:

Portable ponds:

L B Nagar Zone:

A S Rao Nagar Exhibition Grounds, Sachivalaya Nagar Officers Colony Welfare Association grounds, Hayath nagar MRO office, Vanasthalipuram, Suma theatre cricket grounds, near swimming pool, Government College Grounds behind Municipal Office

Charminar:

Riyasathnagar Shivalayam Grounds, Lakshmi Narayana playgrounds, Jangammet

Khairatabad:

Ram Leela Grounds, Chintal Basthi, 100 feet road, opposite SBA grounds, Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Ameerpet playground

Serilingampally:

P J R Stadium, Chandanagar, Sakhi Cheruvu, Patancheru

Kukatpally:

Chitramma Tempple, Vivekananda Nagar, HMT open place, ESI Hospital

Secunderabad:

NTR Stadium, Azad Nagar, near Amberpet dump yard, Chilkalkguda municipal grounds.

Escalator Ponds:

L B Nagar:

Devender Nagar road, HUDA Bhaathi Nagar Park and NTR Nagar vegetable market

Charminar:

Friends colony hotel court, SBH Colony Saidabad, Bathukamma Baavi Kandikal gate, Gowlipura , Vaishali Nagar, Baavikunta, Mailardevpally, Upperpally Shivaji Hills, near Musi river, Paatikunta and Rajanna Bavi.

Khairatabad:

Pillar number 54, PVNR Expressway, Ram Leela Grounds, Chintal Basthi, Jamsingh Temple, Gudimalkapur, Dobhi Ghat, 100 feet road, Sanathnagar sports complex, Maruthinagar sports complex, Neknampur, Necklace Road

Serilingampally:

Ranganayak Temple near Gopanapally Road, Regulakunta Cheruvu, Sakhi Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Nalgonda Cheruvu, Gopi Cheruvu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Kaidamma Kunta, Gurnatham Cheruvu, Rayi Samudram

Kukatpally:

HMT Nagar Open place near ESI Hospital, Mulkatva Cheruvu, IDL baby pond, Balaji Nagar, Boina Cheruvu baby pond, Pragathi Nagar Allwyn colony Hyderanagar, Lingam Cheruvu, Kotha Cheruvu,

Secunderabad:

NTR Stadium, Cherlapally Cheruvu, Kapra Lake, Nalla Cheruvu, Nagole Cheruvu, Mansurabad Cheruvu, Sanjeevaiah Park, Safilguda and Banda Cheruvu.