GHMC Mayor election on Thursday

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the conduct of Mayor and Deputy Mayor Elections, in addition to the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected 150 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators, here on Thursday. In the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the municipal corporation has taken precautions and issued special guidelines to all corporators and other members who will be part of the election process.

The election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor is expected to begin around 12.30 pm on Thursday, senior GHMC officials said. The MLAs and Lok Sabha MPs who have their vote in the Greater Hyderabad limits are ex-officio members of the corporation. This apart, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members will be given an option to vote.

If only one candidate is proposed, there will be no election and he or she will be declared elected unanimously. In case there are two or more candidates in the fray, a list of the contesting candidates will be prepared. Thereafter, names of each contesting candidate will be put to vote in order and members, including ex-officio, will have to raise their hands as a means of voting.

The GHMC elections were held on December 1 and the results were declared on December 4 last year. The ruling TRS party has emerged as the single largest party by winning in 56 divisions, while the BJP secured 48 divisions, MIM won in 44 divisions and Congress won in two divisions.

