GHMC Mayor launches special drive to curb mosquito menace

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:51 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi interacting with residents of a locality during the launch of ‘10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday’ programme in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The ‘10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday’ programme in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction was launched by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.

Under the programme, the GHMC officials along with residents cleared stagnant water inside the houses and surroundings to prevent them from turning into mosquito breeding spots.

Elected representatives including Ministers and MLAs participated in the programme held in different parts of the city.

The GHMC officials distributed pamphlets with measures to fight vectorborne diseases printed on them and conducted awareness campaigns in different parts of the city. “Around 25 lakh pamphlets will be distributed and 25 lakh posters will be pasted at houses,” said an official from the civic body.

Simultaneously, entomology activities including antilarval operations, fogging, releasing Gambusia fish in water bodies etc were also taken up. There are 1,600 anti-larval operations staff in GHMC and each of them has been assigned three colonies to execute entomology activities. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar released a short film on the ‘10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday’ programme.