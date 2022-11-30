GHMC organises street plays to encourage voter enrollment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: To encourage people to enrol as voters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with college students organised street plays at Prasads Multiplex and Irrum Manzil Metro Station. Through the plays, the students tried to focus on various aspects related to the summary revision of electoral rolls.

Enrolment as a voter, Aadhaar linkage with electoral rolls and correction of entries including name, address etc were the aspects covered in the plays. Meanwhile, the Nodal officers appointed by the Hyderabad District Election have identified Degree and PG colleges in the city to set up special centres and enrol eligible student voters.