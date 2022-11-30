| Hyderabad Special Camps To Enroll New Voters To Be Organised On Dec 4 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Special camps will be organised on December 4 and 5 in all the polling stations located in 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district to enroll new voters. In addition to new enrolments, claims and objections including, change of name, address and other details can also be submitted at these camps.

This activity being held as a part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at all the polling stations to assist people.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad District Election Authority in a press release said that, eligible people can also enroll themselves as voters by logging into https://www.nvsp.in/.