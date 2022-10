GHMC penalises eateries for using banned plastic carry bags

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials of Secunderabad, Hayathnagar and Amberpet circles inspected the commercial establishments in their respective jurisdictions and imposed penalties for using banned plastic carry bags. The penalty amount ranged from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000.

A grocery shop at Kachiguda main road, an eatery on Bandlaguda main road and another eatery at Mettuguda were some of the establishments that were penalised.