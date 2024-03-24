GHMC plans water conservation by introducing porous concrete

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, who witnessed a demonstration of the porous blocks asked the officials to conduct a pilot project to conserve water in city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 March 2024, 05:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon introduce porous concrete at multiple public spaces like footpaths, parking lots, and pathways in parks to ensure that water can easily sink in and enhance the groundwater levels.

Rose had previously instructed the officials and Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management agency Re Sustainability Limited to make pervious concrete and tiles by using C&D recycled material which can percolate the rainwater into the ground.

The recycled metal, sand, stones, and concrete blocks from these plants would also be used for building these structures. The authorities are planning to first lay a footpath as an R&D project, which they would later scale up to a city-wide practice.

Further, the commissioner has also appealed to the citizens to preserve water in whatever way they can and utilize the services of authorized C&D agencies of GHMC to preserve natural resources.