GHMC polls: BJP to conduct padayatras

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Preparing its cadre for the GHMC elections, the BJP State leadership on Sunday decided to conduct division-wise padayatras involving its national and State leaders in GHMC area. The party leadership at both national and state level announced separate committees to make all out efforts to emerge as the majority party in the upcoming GHMC elections.

The BJP national leadership too deployed the party in-charges drawn from different States to exclusively work for the GHMC elections. BJP national president JP Nadda appointed the party’s national secretary Bhupendra Yadav as the party in-charge for GHMC elections. He will be assisted by Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, while Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha whip Ashish Shellar, Karnataka MLA Satish Reddy and BJP Gurajat leader Pradeep Singh Waghela as the district in-charges covering Greater Hyderabad area.

Election management committee

In Hyderabad, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed the BJP GHMC Election Management Committee during a meeting held at the BJP State office here. The Committee will be chaired by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, with BJP National OBC Morcha president K Laxman as its convenor. Former MPs Vivek Venkat Swamy, G Mohan Rao and former MLA Ch Ramchandra Reddy will serve as joint convenors.

The 23-member Committee includes BJP national vice president DK Aruna, former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, MPs D Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao, MLAs T Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao, and MLC N Ramchander Rao among other senior BJP leaders including former Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Committee meeting at the party State headquarters here, Laxman said the party’s win in the Dubbak by-election has boosted the morale of the party cadre and expressed confidence that it will reflect in the GHMC elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .