GHMC Polls: Excitement among first-time voters

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Tuesday turned out to be an altogether a different day for several youngsters in twin cities who queued up to cast their vote for the first time.

Excitement was palpable at several polling booths in twin cities as the first-time voters waited to exercise their franchise. Adhering to Covid-19 protocols, these voters waited patiently till they reached inside the booth to complete the formalities to cast their vote.

After voting, most of them were seen clicking a selife with indelible ink mark on their finger and sharing on social media platforms. Some even posted a message requesting others also to come out and cast their vote.

Such was the enthusiasm among the first-time voters that a woman, now settled in Mysore after marriage, came to the city in a flight to exercise her franchise for the first-time. “I was eager ever since I came to know about the elections. I took a flight and came to my parent’s house in Safilguda,” said Varsha Arjun.

Another first-timer B Abhishek Kumar said it was a good experience after he took part in the voting. The entire process was hassle-free and required Covid-19 protocols were followed at the booth. The arrangements were also good, said Kumar, a business technology analyst, from Malkajgiri.

In many areas, the first-timers were seen coming along with their grandparents to help them in the voting.

“Felt good using my vote. It was comfortable and everything was nice at the polling booth at SP College in Padmarao Nagar,” a BTech graduate, Yellanki Rohit said.

