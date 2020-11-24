GHMC polls: Hafeezpet sitting corporator confident of TRS’ victory

TRS has fielded Poojitha Gud, the wife of sitting corporator Jagadeeshwar Goud in Hafeezpet division

By | Published: 5:03 pm 5:05 pm

Hyderabad: Banking on its welfare schemes and development activities, the TRS would comfortably sail through GHMC polls surpassing 100 seats mark, said TRS sitting corporator of Hafeezpet municipal division Jagadeeshwar Goud.

As part of the election campaign, he along with his wife Poojitha Goud, TRS leaders and party workers interacted with residents of Gazetted Officers’ Colony here. The TRS has fielded Poojitha in Hafeezpet division whereas Jagadeeshwar Goud is contesting from Madhapur division in the ensuing corporation polls.

Having served people for the past five years, Jagadeeshwar said he had always been with people and was just a call away. “The provocative statements of the BJP will not influence the voters who are solidly with the TRS,” he said.

To bring about awareness among voters in the areas that have a major techie vote base, Jagadeeshwar Goud said he has been meeting every housing association members and residents personally.

“It is our responsibility to take part in the democratic process. Serilingampally is one of the constituencies in Rangareddy district which has poor voter turnout during elections. Keeping in view the large base of IT professionals, we have been conducting door-to-door campaigning and urging people to be part of the election process,” he said.

Hafeezpet TRS election in-charge Nagender Goud recalled the days with Jagadeeshwar Goud when both were working as Executive Members of Bar Council. “Even while practicing law, Jagadeeshwar used to discuss serving people full time. He decided to take plunge into active politics and now as a corporator, he has been helping people more than he did in his law profession,” said Nagender Goud.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .