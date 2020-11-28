GHMC polls: KCR brought development like never before, says TRS candidate

The residents in different colonies of the Bharati Nagar division assured their complete support to the TRS

Hyderabad: Like never before in the history, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced several welfare schemes and developmental programmes for the benefit of all sections of people in the State, said TRS candidate Sindhu Adharsh Reddy who is contesting from Bharathi Nagar municipal division.

Sindhu conducted a door-to-door campaign in different parts of the division, including MIG Colony, and said various welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadhi Mubarak, free power for farmers, and investment support scheme like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Aasara pensions, free drinking water have propelled the State in achieving growth and development. She urged the voters to exercise their franchise for car symbol on December 1 to ensure the TRS party retains power in GHMC.

Later, Sindhu along with party leaders and supporters campaigned in MAC Society and other localities and explained to the voters about the development activities taken up in the division. “People are extremely happy about various schemes and projects taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and they accept that the pace of development could be sustained only by the TRS government,” she said.

The residents in different colonies of the division assured their complete support to the TRS. “The development of the division has impressed them and they want the progress to continue,” said Sindhu.

