GHMC polls: Senior citizens show the way

Holding the voter slips and identity proofs, most of them arrived at the polling centres early in the day

Hyderabad: Braving the cold weather and corona pandemic concerns, senior citizens turned up in good numbers to cast their vote at different polling stations across GHMC limits on Tuesday.

Assisted by their family members and polling staff, many of them walked and a few others used wheel chairs to get into the polling centres.

At Goshamahal division, Ahalya, a 68-year-old retired teacher turned up to cast her vote. “It is our right and everyone should come out and vote,” she said adding she taught this to students all through her career.

At Dabeerpura, 70-year-old D Vijayalaxmi exercised her franchise and appealed to fellow voters to cast their vote. “I feel it is our responsibility to vote,” she said.

Age was not a deterrent for many. Holding the voter slips and identity proofs, most of them arrived at the centres early in the day. “My family members wanted me to skip voting this time but I did not agree. I have not missed a chance to vote, it is not an option but duty,” said Abdul Ali at Dabeerpura.

