GHMC polls: TRS candidates file nomination papers in Khairatabad

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: Campaign for the GHMC polls intensified in Khairatabad constituency with TRS candidates of various divisions filing their nomination papers on Thursday.

Venkateshwara Colony candidate Manne Kavitha Reddy along with MLA Danam Nagender, MLC Bhanu Prasad, Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Viplav Kumar, other TRS leaders and workers took out a rally from Nandi Nagar Grounds to the nomination centre in Khairatabad.

Amidst loud cheers and sloganeering from party workers, the candidates filed nominations and handed over the papers to Returning Officer G Krishna Kumari. Sitting Corporator Kavitha Reddy expressed confidence that people in her Municipal division would vote the TRS to power once again. Before heading to the nomination centre, she offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, Srinagar Colony.

