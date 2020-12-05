GHMC polls: TRS romps home in 55 divisions

Party wins 55 divisions in the fiercely-fought GHMC elections while near rival BJP secures 48 seats

By | Published: 12:36 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: In the high-pitched Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged victory in 55 divisions and the Bharatiya Janata Party won in 48 divisions.

The AIMIM managed to retain its last time tally of 44 divisions while the Congress had to settle for two divisions. Results were declared for 149 divisions on Friday while that of Neredmet division was held back as per High Court orders as the number of votes without the regular crossmark were found to be higher than the majority of the leading candidate.

As per the final results, the TRS is leading in the Neredmet division with 505 votes and there are 544 votes that are under a cloud now with the crossmark issue. In the six zones of GHMC, the TRS party made almost a clean sweep in Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones.

In the Kukatpally zone, out of 22 divisions, the TRS bagged 20 divisions and the balance divisions were won by the BJP. Similarly, in the Serilingampally zone, of the 15 divisions, the TRS hoisted its flag in 13 divisions while the BJP and AIMIM won one each.

In Secunderabad zone, of the 27 divisions, the TRS secured victory in 11 divisions, while the BJP won in 14 divisions and AIMIM won one division. The result for Neredmet division, which falls under the zone, has been held back.

In the LB Nagar zone, the BJP dominated by winning 15 divisions of the 23 divisions, the TRS secured six and the Congress won two divisions. In the Khairatabad zone, TRS won five divisions, while BJP won nine and the remaining 13 went to the AIMIM. In the Charminar zone, the AIMIM retained its bastion by winning 29 of the total 36 divisions while the saffron party scored victory in seven divisions. The Telugu Desam Party, which had one member in the existing dispensation, had contested in 106 seats, but faced a complete washout.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .