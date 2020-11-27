GHMC polls: United Muslim Forum asks community to vote for TRS

The community should vote for the AIMIM in the 51 seats where it is contesting while for the remaining 99 seats, the votes should go for TRS, said Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari

Published: 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum of TS and AP has appealed to the community to cast votes in favour of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the forthcoming GHMC elections.

In a statement here, Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari, general secretary, United Muslim Forum, said communal forces were trying their best to spread unrest and win the GHMC elections by instigating the citizens through hate speeches. The community should vote for the AIMIM in the 51 seats where it is contesting while for the remaining 99 seats, the votes should go for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates unanimously, he said.

The forum said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given an assurance for reconstruction of two mosques and other religious places at the Secretariat where it existed prior to dismantling the old buildings in Telangana Secretariat.

“The Chief Minister had given an assurance and due to the pandemic and the heavy rains, the work could not be taken up. The construction will be done by the government at any cost and we will follow it up with the Chief Minister,” Maulana Ansari said in the statement, adding that the people of Telangana should keep away communal forces that were trying to force a divide between different communities.

