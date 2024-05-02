Implement 6 guarantees or resign to CM post: Harish dares CM Revanth Reddy

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy is intentionally avoiding mention of other electoral promises except for crop loan waiver he made during the assembly election campaign.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao once again challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to either implement six guarantees promised by the Congress or resign to his post, accepting his failure.

Addressing the election rallies at Gummadidala, Doulthabad and IDA Bollaram of Sangareddy district on Thursday, Harish Rao said Revanth was lying saying that the Congress government successfully implemented five of six guarantees already.

He has reiterated that he would tender his resignation if the Congress government implements all the promises made by them as part of six guarantees by August 15. If fails, he dared Revanth Reddy to resign.

“The Congress failed to implement its electoral promises and Revanth Reddy is trying to mislead people by announcing fresh deadlines to implement these promises, to garner votes once again,” he said.

He explained to people how the Congress is planning to evade implementing their promises and showcased the video footage of the Congress leaders making the promises and making contrasting statements after coming to power.

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, MLAs Gudem Mahipal Reddy, V Suintha Lakshma Reddy and others were present.