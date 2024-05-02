Revanth Reddy vows on Komuravelly Mallanna on loan waiver

Though he asked former Minister T Harish Rao to be ready with his resignation, Revanth Reddy avoided responding to whether he would resign or not if he failed to complete the loan waiver by August 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 08:55 PM

Siddipet: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday made a vow on the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Komuravelly that he would implement the Rs.2 lakh loan waiver for all farmers by August 15.

Since the war of words was going on between Harish Rao and Revanth for a while on the loan waiver and implementation of other election promises, the Chief Minister again responded on the same while addressing an election rally in Siddipet on Thursday evening.

The Chief Minister said he would hold another public meeting with a gathering of one lakh in Siddipet after completing the loan waiver, adding that the Congress candidate would win from Siddipet if Harish Rao resigned from his post. Minister Konda Surekha, Congress Medak Lok Sabha candidate Neelam Madhu, M Kondandaram and others were present.