GHMC sets up 68 pelican traffic signals to make road crossings safer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:10 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: To make intersection points safe for pedestrians, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 68 pelican traffic signals with advanced technology on the main squares of schools, colleges, and hospitals. This has been done on the lines of cities abroad.

The pelican signals are manually-controlled signals, which on pressing the button will give the pedestrian a window of 15 seconds to cross the road safely by turning the signal to red for vehicles.

Apart from 68, the civic body is planning to set up 26 more pelican signals in the city as soon as proposals from the police department are received.

