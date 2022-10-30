GHMC to build multipurpose indoor sports complex at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: As a part of its efforts to encourage sports, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the construction of a multipurpose indoor sports complex in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, with an estimated budget of Rs 6 crore.

The plan is to complete the construction of this sports facility and make it available for young sports talent in the city by June 2023. Apart from regular sports activity, it will also be a venue for the popular GHMC summer camps for the children.

The foundation stone for the facility was laid on Sunday by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi. To spread over 1 lakh sft, this three-storied multipurpose indoor sports complex when completed will have a Cricket box, a Kabaddi court, Badminton and Tennis courts, gyms and an exclusive place for Yoga beside Carrom and Chess games. The new sports facility will also be equipped with lobbies, lifts, a pantry, seating areas, and separate changing rooms for men and women.

The NBT Nagar Indoor Sports Complex will also have parking facility and shops on the first floor. “The rent from the shops will be used for the maintenance of the sports complex,” said a GHMC official.

After laying the foundation stone, the Mayor said this sports complex will fulfil the dream of many young sports talent apart from saving 1 lakh sft of government land and utilising it for the public. “In Banjara Hills there are around 18,000 people who reside in slums. There is a government school and around nine private schools and this facility will be of great use to them,” she said.

According to the GHMC officials, some people had tried to encroach the land and made several attempts to stop the proposal to build the sports complex here. However, through a legal fight, the corporation could save the land parcel from falling prey to encroachers.