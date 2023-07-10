GHMC to implement Road Reader project in Hyderabad soon

Hyderabad: The ‘Road Reader’ project launched on a pilot basis in Bengaluru by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will be implemented soon in Hyderabad by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Under this project, signages with QR codes will be installed on roads and when scanned, persons will have access to details of the road and officials responsible for maintaining it, which will strengthen grievance redressal system at Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

When the OR code is scanned, it will guide the users to a webpage comprising of details including the name/contact number of municipal officials and contractors who are in charge of that road. In addition to the details of officials of the Engineering, Sanitation and other wings of ULB who are responsible to maintain the road, the webpage will also display the details of the road.

Instructions to implement BBMP project in Hyderabad were given by Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA&UD), Minister, KT Rama Rao on Monday when he came across a suggestion from an individual on social media platform Twitter.

Rama Rao replied on Twitter by promising to implement Road Readers at the earliest and tagged Mayor G Vijay Laxmi and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar for further action.

Later, Arvind Kumar on Twitter said that the initiative will be implemented in 6 to 8 weeks while Mayor promised to coordinate with officials and get it implemented in GHMC.