GHMC, HMDA announce recruitment drive for top IT positions

GHMC is looking to fill the positions of Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief Data Officer (CDO), and knowledge managers, while HMDA is specifically recruiting a CIO.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:52 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have announced multiple high-level recruitments in the IT sector.

Interested candidates for these positions are advised to visit the respective organizations’ websites for detailed job descriptions, eligibility criteria, experience, qualifications, and application procedures. The last date for submitting applications is July 15, 2023.