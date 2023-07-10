State-of-the-art public toilets in Hyderabad soon

07:20 AM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to set-up establish Multipurpose Public Fresh Rooms, state-of-the-art public toilets at 23 locations in different parts of the city.

While eight Multipurpose Public Fresh Rooms will come up in the Khairatabad zone, five in LB Nagar, three in Charminar, two in Serilingampally, one in Kukatpally and four in the Secunderabad zone will be built.

Unlike the regular public toilets, the Multipurpose Public Fresh Rooms will have a modern touch with the toilets being fitted with odourless urinals and shower facilities. For women, facilities like sanitary napkin dispensers and a baby changing space will be in place.

The civic body intends to have these new facilities, once in place, manned round-the-clock. The design for these fresh rooms will also incorporate features needed for the specially-abled. “All the units of these washrooms have uniform interiors and exterior design. They will be safe, and clean like the swanky toilets at airports or malls. Apart from setting up, adequate attention is being paid on their maintenance on regular basis,” said a GHMC official.

Urban Loo, a company that aims to bring a paradigm shift in the way public toilets are perceived and planned in its design and execution, has conducted a field survey and identified over 23 locations in GHMC limits to set up these washrooms.

The use of urinals will be free of cost while for use of a western commode the charge is Rs 5 and for use of the bathroom, it will be Rs 7.

The initiative, undertaken as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), will be implemented by The Urban Loo which apart from constructing the new look facilities will also maintain them for 14 years.